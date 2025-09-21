Quest Diagnostics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,401 put options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average daily volume of 829 put options.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $185.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

