Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $962.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 35,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $936,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,510.08. This represents a 43.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 426,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,399,630. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 1,151.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 91,980.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

