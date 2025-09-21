Raymond James Financial Weighs in on NanoXplore Q1 Earnings

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.77.

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$2.83 on Friday. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. The firm has a market cap of C$482.82 million, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.58.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

