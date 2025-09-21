Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4%

RLAY stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $803.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Adams sold 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $67,255.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 371,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,016.96. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $219,123.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,078.16. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,226 shares of company stock worth $542,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2,256.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 653,081 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 378,322 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

