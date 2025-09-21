Reviewing Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) & Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 10.1, suggesting that its stock price is 910% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 799.59 $10.10 million N/A N/A Gaxos.ai N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Gaxos.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharplink Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sharplink Gaming and Gaxos.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sharplink Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.98%. Given Sharplink Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharplink Gaming is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Profitability

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -3,377.39% -15.93% -15.81% Gaxos.ai -1,845.25% -27.37% -26.48%

Summary

Sharplink Gaming beats Gaxos.ai on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

