Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RR opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $667.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -4.46.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Richtech Robotics had a negative net margin of 366.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richtech Robotics

In related news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,000. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richtech Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Richtech Robotics by 3,231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,256 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Richtech Robotics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 862,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

