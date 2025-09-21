Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

