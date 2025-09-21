Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2% on Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 68,502,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 35,602,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,197 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

