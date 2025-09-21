Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells $3,342,398.38 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Spice sold 68,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $3,342,398.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,064,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,119.57. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

