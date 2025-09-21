Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rollins were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

