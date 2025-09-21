Ross Owen Purchases 4,000 Shares of Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Stock

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Ross Owen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 782 per share, with a total value of £31,280.
Wynnstay Properties Stock Performance
Shares of WSP stock opened at GBX 760 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 781.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 752.97. Wynnstay Properties Plc has a one year low of GBX 675 and a one year high of GBX 850. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.09 and a beta of 0.06.
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
