Ross Owen Purchases 4,000 Shares of Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Stock

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) insider Ross Owen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 782 per share, with a total value of £31,280.

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

Wynnstay Properties Stock Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at GBX 760 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 781.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 752.97. Wynnstay Properties Plc has a one year low of GBX 675 and a one year high of GBX 850. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.