Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for Alico FY2025 Earnings

Get Alico alerts:

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alico in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will post earnings of ($11.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.41). The consensus estimate for Alico’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alico’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 355.13%.

Alico Price Performance

Alico Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alico stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. Alico has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry R. Slack sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $121,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,596.52. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,036,157. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 8,107.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.