Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Mattel Q3 Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.08 on Friday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,823,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,041,000 after buying an additional 4,665,541 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,220,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,434,000 after buying an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,980,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mattel by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,089,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,218,000 after buying an additional 5,767,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

