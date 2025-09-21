Roth Capital Increases Earnings Estimates for High Tide

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.The company had revenue of $108.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, High Tide presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of HITI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.58. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 82,976.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

