Russell Hallbauer Sells 10,000 Shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Russell Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493, for a total transaction of £49,300.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 3.0%

LON:TKO opened at GBX 270.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.66. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 125.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 273.82. The company has a market capitalization of £857.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2,708.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.50.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

