Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 353 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

