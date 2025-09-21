ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael Baur Sells 102,031 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 102,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $4,587,313.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,939.52. This trade represents a 30.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.2%

SCSC opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The firm had revenue of $812.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCSC. Zacks Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,848,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 132.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 537,358 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 127,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 119,317 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

