Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Schlumberger by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 17,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 184,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

