Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $23.53. Scholastic shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 464,391 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,600,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Scholastic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $606.96 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

