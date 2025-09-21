Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,890,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $19,471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 307,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 305,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,845,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.04. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $222.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.18%.Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

