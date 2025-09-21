Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Nucor’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $856,792,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,216,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

