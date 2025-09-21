Sempra Energy $SRE Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

