ServiceTitan’s (TTAN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Loop Capital upgraded ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $131.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $825,815.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,159,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,928,489.40. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $602,067.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,748 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,455.40. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,869,438 shares of company stock worth $211,021,131. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ServiceTitan by 92,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $7,793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

