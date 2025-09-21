Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 22472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHLS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,548 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,120,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,791,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 375,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,213,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 146,628 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

