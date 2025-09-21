Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 7,382,548 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $12,489,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after buying an additional 3,095,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $7,712,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

