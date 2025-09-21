Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 455,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

