Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kainos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,041.67.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
