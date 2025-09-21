Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Amcor by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 560,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

