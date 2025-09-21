Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,222 U.S. Bancorp $USB

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,257,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

