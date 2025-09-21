Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,018 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $73.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.



The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

