Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 181,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 194,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.