SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SITE opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.19. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

