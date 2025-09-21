SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.51. 74,309,237 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 61,451,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,862,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,715,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

