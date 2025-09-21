Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.