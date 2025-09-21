Sovran Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

