Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $78.27 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

