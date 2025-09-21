Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Sovran Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get State Street alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,764,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Read Our Latest Report on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.