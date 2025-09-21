SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

