SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 233 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. UBS Group downgraded SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 to GBX 330 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSPG

SSP Group Stock Down 0.4%

About SSP Group

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 155.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 134.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 196.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,193.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.