Stifel Canada Lowers Earnings Estimates for Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$40.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$34.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 58.48%.

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

