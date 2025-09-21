Stitch Fix (SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stitch Fix to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 829,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,830. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $104,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 937,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,423.80. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,302. Company insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 815.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 719,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 640,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 558,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.