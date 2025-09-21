Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 450,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 360,754 call options.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

