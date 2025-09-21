Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Nano Nuclear Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 35,237 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical volume of 15,358 call options.
NNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
