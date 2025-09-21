Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Apple Call Options (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,480,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 1,012,742 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.74.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 131,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

