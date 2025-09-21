Sue Clark Acquires 7,680 Shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Sue Clark bought 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 per share, for a total transaction of £35,251.20.

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 453.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 491.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 505.18. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 401.05 and a twelve month high of GBX 594.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 535 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617.50.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

