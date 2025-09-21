Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 116 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $336.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.16 and its 200 day moving average is $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 230.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.