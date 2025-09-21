Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,418 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

