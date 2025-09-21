Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion grew its stake in Xylem by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 6,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Xylem by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Xylem stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

