Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,239 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.22 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

