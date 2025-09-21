Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 200 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Price Performance

LH stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.90 and its 200 day moving average is $251.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

